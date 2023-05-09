The Indo Daily: Songs, sex and scandals – Eurovision controversies throughout the years

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Käärijä, representative for Finland, performs during the first dress rehearsal for Semi Final 1 of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at M&S Bank Arena on May 08, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest, returns live from Liverpool tonight for this year's semi-finals. Over the years the contest has been embroiled in its fair share of controversies.

From Portugal's iconic 1974 revolution to the more recent controversies over political protests and accusations of plagiarism, there's no shortage of drama and intrigue. The Indo Daily takes a look.

