Ellen Keane won gold in the pool at the Paralympics

Remember all those Irish gold medals at the Olympics and Paralympics? Or Wally the Walrus, giving us all travel envy? Don’t worry, we’ll bring you up to speed on all of these and more in our good news review of the year.

Despite the pandemic, 2021 was full of golden moments and good news stories.

The Indo Daily: So long, 2021: Part 2 – The Golden Moments

From Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore making sporting history to the Gardaí becoming the biggest dancing sensation of the year.

The Indo Daily has just the pick-me-up you need with our good news review of the year.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Kevin Doyle and Fionnán Sheahan to take a look back at some of the highlights from 2021.