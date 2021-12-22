| 5.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: So long, 2021 — Part 1: The Year in News

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Presenters of The Indo Daily, Kevin Doyle and Fionnán Sheahan

From Squid Game to Special Envoys, 2021 was more than just a year dominated by the pandemic.

It saw the most significant cyber-attack to hit the state cause massive disruption to the health service. While it was also the year Brexit officially happened.

So long, 2021: Part 1 - The Year in News

It’s that time of the year when we take a breath and look back at some of the biggest news stories of the year.

Whether it was abroad in the US Capital Riots or closer to home with Merriongate, the Indo Daily takes you on a journey back through 2021.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Kevin Doyle and Fionnán Sheahan to take a look back at the year.

