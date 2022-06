Is ‘compo culture’ out of control?

How widespread is insurance claim fraud and is anything at all being done to crackdown on it?

The Indo Daily: Slips, trips, ka-ching! Is Ireland's 'compo culture' out of control?

In this episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Amy Molloy Social Affairs Correspondent with the Irish Independent and Pat MacDonagh, founder and CEO of Supermacs, to discuss the crisis and how compo culture affects businesses and household insurance premiums.