The Indo Daily: Sinéad O’Connor - the singer, the songwriter, the storyteller

From a troubled childhood to global fame, Sinéad O’Connor’s unique voice, talent and personality captivated audiences across the world.

But beyond the albums, accolades and acclaim, was a fragile soul seeking peace in a world that didn’t understand her at times.

Intelligent, influential, intense - she was truly iconic, a trailblazer, and one of a kind.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined on the Indo Daily by Irish Independent music writer John Meagher, to discuss the life and legacy of Sinéad O’Connor.