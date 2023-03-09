The Indo Daily: ‘Shooting the cat was his ticket to Hollywood’ – Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal’s Oscars dream

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan's family will be staying up until the early hours of the morning to watch the Academy Awards this Sunday.

Barry's cousin Gemma Keoghan told The Indo Daily: ‘We’ve got the decorations, the champagne ready, we’re going to have our food and drinks and keep our fingers and toes crossed for him.’

Keoghan, whose mother struggled with drug addiction and died when he was a child, was placed with a dozen foster homes along with his brother before going to live with his aunt.

‘My mam reared him. He went through 16 different foster homes, then he was in like a care placement for a year before he came to live with us. So he had a rough start for him.’