The Indo Daily: She was just out for a run – how Ashling Murphy’s violent death has numbed the nation

Ashling Murphy was just on a run last Wednesday, when she was violently killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly. In broad daylight, the 23-year-old teacher lost her life, sending shockwaves through the local community and nationwide.

As vigils get underway across the country to pay tribute to the young musician and offer condolences to her family, Ireland is once again talking about how unsafe women feel in our society.

The Indo Daily is joined by Conor Feehan, News Correspondent at the Irish Independent, who has met and spoken with Ashling’s family, and Liz Kearney, Features Editor of the Irish Independent.