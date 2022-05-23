“A shambles from the beginning,” was how Roy Keane described Ireland’s trip to the far east in May 2002.

Twenty years ago this month, Mick McCarthy's Ireland squad left Dublin airport for a three-flight journey to the peaceful Pacific island of Saipan. What they endured there was more war than peace.

Keane was Ireland’s captain, the talent of a generation, and a serial winner at Manchester United, but before the squad had even boarded that first flight to their training camp for the Japan and Korea World Cup, he was on edge and detached from the group.

“Nobody else was near him, he was on his own,” recalls then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who spent election day in the “bedlam” that was Dublin airport. It was an early warning of the trouble ahead.

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - 20 years on - how Keane v McCarthy divided the nation

And the week was a "shambles", with the team kit arriving late, a training pitch that had never been watered and obvious tension between Keane and the team management. By the end of that week, Keane was no longer part of the squad after an epic fallout with McCarthy.

In a special two-part podcast for The Indo Daily, Shadows of Saipan, those who were there that week recall what really happened between the manager and captain. Kevin Kilbane remembers how Keane warned "it was going to go off tonight” after McCarthy called a team meeting to discuss the captain's public criticism of the team's preparations. Kilbane was sitting beside Keane in the Saipan hotel dining room where the argument erupted, and he thought the two “were going to come to blows.”

Their very personal row quickly spread into a tsunami of shouting matches in every bar, press conference and radio phone-in where ‘Keano’ was the hot topic.

As the combustible Corkman headed back to Manchester to walk his dog Triggs, McCarthy took his team to Japan to prepare for their opening game against Cameroon. However, the team couldn't escape the shadow of Keane as attempts were made behind McCarthy's back to get the talisman back in the fold. The Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan details how close they came to finding a resolution and the toll it took on those involved.

When the football finally began, success on the pitch led to a brief break from the media storm. However, the Roy Keane issue was always too big to go away. McCarthy and Keane may have gone in opposite directions in Saipan but their football lives would be linked together from that moment on. And even now the shadows of Saipan hang over both of them.