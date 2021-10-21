The Indo Daily: Sex, shame and salvation: How Monica Lewinsky took back control

Monica Lewinsky at the premiere of her TV series Impeachment. Photo: Getty Images

A new TV show Impeachment depicts the fallout from the White House intern’s infamous relationship with then US President Bill Clinton.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Irish Independent Writer Katie Byrne about Monica Lewinsky’s reinvention after the scandal and how she reclaimed the narrative to emerge a as a self-possessed, self-aware heroine for the post #MeToo generation.

Larry Donnelly talks about the impact of the scandal on the “peace process president” and Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.