The Indo Daily Select: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch is the once untouchable crime boss who became a fugitive on the run from both the law and a rival crime gang.

Hutch is due to stand trial later this year accused of the murder of Kinahan associate David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016. This week he suffered a massive blow is his attempts to have the charges dismissed.

In this podcast, host Denise Calnan talks to Irish Independent journalist Paul Willams, author of 'The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss', about Gerard Hutch, the crime boss described by many as 'different'.