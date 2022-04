Jim Mansfield Jr has been found not guilty of conspiring to falsely imprison - and guilty of perverting the course of justice.

It’s the latest chapter in the remarkable saga of the Mansfield family, who once built a property empire worth €1.6bn.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Sunday Independent writer Niamh Horan and Irish Independent journalist Robin Schiller about glamourous lifestyles, hotels and court cases.