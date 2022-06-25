The Indo Daily Select: Pride and Prejudice – The History of The Gay Rights Parade

In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City.

For those inside the bar, enough was enough. It was time to take a stand. What followed became known as the Stonewall Riots - protests that made history and gave rise to a global movement seeking justice and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. It's a fight that continues to this day.

The Indo Daily: Pride and Prejudice – The History of The Gay Rights Parade

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by producer and writer Bill Hughes who looks back on the history of Pride and his own experience as a gay man in Ireland.