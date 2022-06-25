| 11.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Select: Pride and Prejudice – The History of The Gay Rights Parade

Today Pride takes to the streets of Ireland. The Indo Daily finds out how the global parade got started and why the fight for equality goes on for the LBGTQ+ community. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Bill Hughes

People gather for the Pride Parade in Dublin in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

People gather for the Pride Parade in Dublin in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City.

For those inside the bar, enough was enough. It was time to take a stand. What followed became known as the Stonewall Riots - protests that made history and gave rise to a global movement seeking justice and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. It's a fight that continues to this day.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by producer and writer Bill Hughes who looks back on the history of Pride and his own experience as a gay man in Ireland.

