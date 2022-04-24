The Indo Daily Select: Ohh la la – What a Marine Le Pen win means for Ireland and the EU

This weekend, the second round of the French presidential election will take place. On the ticket is current President, Emmanuel Macron and Eurosceptic, Marine Le Pen.

While Macron is leading in the polls, could France elect its first far-right President on Sunday? And if Le Pen is victorious, what could that mean for the country's membership in the European Union?

Host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent and Paris-based journalist Catherine Field to assess the two candidates and what their election will mean for us here in Ireland.