The Indo Daily Select: Ohh la la – What a Marine Le Pen win means for Ireland and the EU

The final round of the French Presidential election takes place this Sunday. The Indo Daily examines if Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen could become France’s first far-right President, and what that could mean for the country’s EU membership.

Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Irish Independent Political Correspondent John Downing and Paris- based journalist Catherine Field

Marine Le Pen as she campaigns on Friday in Etaples, northern France (Michel Euler/AP)

Close

Marine Le Pen as she campaigns on Friday in Etaples, northern France (Michel Euler/AP)

Marine Le Pen as she campaigns on Friday in Etaples, northern France (Michel Euler/AP)

Marine Le Pen as she campaigns on Friday in Etaples, northern France (Michel Euler/AP)

This weekend, the second round of the French presidential election will take place. On the ticket is current President, Emmanuel Macron and Eurosceptic, Marine Le Pen.

While Macron is leading in the polls, could France elect its first far-right President on Sunday? And if Le Pen is victorious, what could that mean for the country's membership in the European Union?

Host Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent and Paris-based journalist Catherine Field to assess the two candidates and what their election will mean for us here in Ireland.

