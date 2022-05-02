The Indo Daily Select: Locked Up - Nicola Tallant on the fall of the Kinahan’s ‘main man’ in the UK, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), is investigating the wealth and assets of Kinahan gang members, after the recent sentencing of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh. The Indo Daily finds out what this conviction means for organised crime in Ireland given his links to the Kinahan Cartel.

He was the Kinahan Cartel's 'main man' in the UK, but last month, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was given a 21-year-sentence for conspiracy to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Now the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), is investigating the wealth and assets of other Kinahan gang members.

Nicola Tallant, Investigations Editor at the Sunday World tells presenter Siobhán Maguire about 'Bomber' Kavanagh, his crime career, and as leader of a €36m drug trafficking network.