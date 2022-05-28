The Indo Daily Select: Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom

Graham Dwyer has been in prison since 2013 but has never admitted to killing Elaine O’Hara.

Court developments this week cleared the way for Dwyer to appeal his conviction.

In April his bid for freedom was boosted by a European court ruling which questioned the gathering of that phone evidence.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams and Assistant Professor at the School of Law and Government at DCU Dr Roisín Costello to explore whether the convicted murderer will walk free and if the ruling will open the floodgates for other criminal cases too.