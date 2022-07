Former Irish army soldier Lisa Smith has received a 15 month prison sentence for being a member of the terrorist group Islamic State.

In the second of a two-part special, the Indo Daily examines what we know about Smith’s life in Syria and how she would eventually end up before the special criminal court in Dublin.

The Indo Daily Select: From Government Jet to ISIS Bride - the Lisa Smith Story (Part Two)

Host: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Robin Schiller and Catherine Fegan.