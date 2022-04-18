| 7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Select: Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player under investigation for fraud

Catriona Carey. Photo: RTÉ Expand

Catriona Carey. Photo: RTÉ

Former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey is currently under investigation for allegedly scamming thousands of euro out of people struggling with mortage debt.

As revealed in the Irish Independent, a car driven by Carey has now been seized by Gardai as part of their investigations.

Today, The Indo Daily takes a look at the woman behind the accusations and who has previously been convicted of theft and fraud.

Presenter: Kevin Doyle. Guests: Andrew Hickey, Maeve Sheehan, Senior Correspondent with the Sunday Independent and Irish Independent Social Affairs Correspondent.

