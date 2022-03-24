The Indo Daily: Seeking refuge — The 100,000 Irish welcomes for 200,000 refugees

The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin’s city centre displays the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a show of support (Brian Lawless/PA)

The war on Ukraine started a month ago. Since then, more than 3.6 million refugees have left the country. Initially the Irish Government said it expected up to 20,000 refugees to arrive here. Now that number has increased ten-fold. There are plans to change planning laws to fast-track accommodation, garda vetting is being sped up and school places are being sought.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris are among the thousands who have signed up to take refugees into their homes. But how will it work and what is it like to host a refugee family?

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by host families who have already taken in Ukrainians that have fled Putin’s terror.