| 2.6°C Dublin

The Indo Daily - School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

Primary schools are the focus once more in the ongoing battle with Covid. From today, antigen tests can be used in primary schools, and recommendations for masks and vaccines are on the way. So, what do you need to know about these newly revised guidelines?

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

Siobhán Maguire

As we enter into yet another school week marked by rising Covid numbers, the spotlight is firmly on the nation’s primary school goers with recommendations for the wearing of masks from third class upwards until the middle of February.

Vaccines too are finally on the cards for children aged between five and 11 years.

The Indo Daily: School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

So, as the new “test-and-stay" approach comes into effect today with antigen tests permitted for primary schools, the Indo Daily examines the issues surrounding primary school children and Covid.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology, Sheena McGinley, Irish Independent Columnist, and Rob White, Principal of Kilmead National School in Athy, Co Kildare.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy