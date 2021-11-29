As we enter into yet another school week marked by rising Covid numbers, the spotlight is firmly on the nation’s primary school goers with recommendations for the wearing of masks from third class upwards until the middle of February.

Vaccines too are finally on the cards for children aged between five and 11 years.

The Indo Daily: School Daze: Covid rules in primary schools

So, as the new “test-and-stay" approach comes into effect today with antigen tests permitted for primary schools, the Indo Daily examines the issues surrounding primary school children and Covid.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology, Sheena McGinley, Irish Independent Columnist, and Rob White, Principal of Kilmead National School in Athy, Co Kildare.