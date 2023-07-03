The Indo Daily: Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly & Dee Forbes – Profiling The Talent, His Agent & The Director

The scandal engulfing RTE continues. Despite top brass in RTE appearing before two Oireachtas committee hearings, three of the main players have been notably absent from proceedings.

Dee Forbes, Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy have all made statements but are yet to answer questions.

The Indo Daily profiles the key figures in the RTE payments scandal. Host: Tabitha Monohan. Guests: Melanie Finn and Kirsty Blake Knox