The Indo Daily: Russian Roulette – will Ireland have to ration its gas supply?

Week six of the War on Ukraine has revealed a more sinister side to the already atrocious invasion with reports of shocking attacks on civilians in the streets of Bucha, neary Kyiv.

As more details unfold regarding these and other civilian killings in Ukraine, Europe's leaders want additional sanctions imposed on Russia, including a full embargo on Russian oil, gas, and coal imports.

But with Putin also threatening to cut off gas supplies unless paid in Roubles, the Indo Daily asks what impact this will have on Ireland?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Freelance Journalist and Russian Energy Analyst, Jason Corcoran, and Professor at Economics at Dublin City University, Edgar Morgen Roth.