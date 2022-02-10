| 2.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Rural crime – The story of Tom Niland who was left for dead

On January 18th, 73 year old Tom Niland suffered horrific head injuries during an aggravated burglary at his home in Skreen, Co Sligo.

Tom is fighting for his life in hospital while his family try to come to terms with the idea that he was targeted by an organised gang for as little as €800.

Michael Walsh tells Kevin Doyle the story of his cousin Tom. And Special Correspondent with the Irish Independent Paul Williams describes how as the country opens up again after Covid, the criminals are also getting back to work in rural Ireland.

