The Indo Daily: Rupert Murdoch - Emperor of the Fourth Estate, Kingmaker of British Politics, and his real life 'Succession'

Rupert Murdoch and his new girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith are set to marry this summer.

The couple revealed that they got engaged on St Patrick’ Day just seven months after the 92-year-old billionaire finalised his divorce to model Jerry Hall.

From presidents to prime ministers many of the political elite seek his approval. Murdoch, the Media Mogul, King Maker and alleged inspiration for the hit tv show ‘Succession’.

Ellen Coyne is joined by Enda Brady - communications expert and former Sky News correspondent – to delve behind the headlines to look at the real story of one of the world’s most powerful men.