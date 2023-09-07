The Indo Daily: RTE’s newest crisis and Ryan Tubridy’s next move

It has been yet another tricky week for RTE, with major financial losses on the horizon. The state broadcaster posted a deficit of €2.8 million for 2022 despite recording surpluses in 2020 and 2021. While this has largely been attributed to Toy Show: The Musical there was major discord as staff learned that a 10% executive pay cut had since been reinstated.

A newly released annual report, meanwhile, further displayed the lack of harmony in Montrose and saw the national broadcaster take immediate defensive action.

In sharp contrast, former top earner Ryan Tubridy has been enjoying a solo tour in London, sparking high-profile photo opportunities with a range of UK media personalities.

Ellen Coyne is joined on the Indo Daily podcast by Hugh O'Connell, deputy political editor with the Irish Independent, and Kirsty Blake Knox, features journalist with the Irish Independent, to look at the next moves for both RTE and Ryan Tubridy.