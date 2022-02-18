The Indo Daily: Royalty Check – The many times royal figures have fallen from grace

Britain’s Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an alleged figure of £12 million.

He’s the latest royal figure to dominate global headlines for all the wrong reasons, but he’s not the only member of a royal family to fall from grace.

From Sweden to Thailand, Belgium and Dubai, the world’s royalty have had their fair share of drama. The Indo Daily finds out more.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Tanya Sweeney, feature writer at the Irish Independent.