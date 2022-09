Megan Markle – Duchess of Sussex – divulged several royal revelations this week including details of Prince Harry’s relationship with his father.

With it being the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana – was it a case of poor judgement and timing on the part of the Royal couple and would Diana have liked Meghan?

The Indo Daily: Royal expert Jennie Bond on why Meghan is no Diana

Host Fionnán Sheahan was joined by Jennie Bond, Royal commentator and former BBC royal correspondent.