The Indo Daily: Roy Collins murder - Steve Collins on why his son’s gangland killer should never be released

The killer of Limerick businessman Roy Collins is seeking early release from prison after serving just 13 years of a life sentence for the crime.

The Indo Daily speaks to Roy’s father Steve about how he feels about James Dillon’s possible release

Roy Collins was shot at Roxboro shopping centre, Limerick. Picture: Press 22 Expand

James Dillon gunned down the innocent 35-year old father-of-two on the orders of Wayne Dundon, his cousin, the leader of the notorious McCarthy-Dundon gang.

The murder on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2009 shocked the nation, coming five months after the same gang killed another innocent man, rugby player Shane Geoghegan.

The Parole Board has now contacted Mr Collins and family to inform them of Dillon’s application and invited them to a meeting to discuss it.

The Indo Daily speaks to Roy’s father Steve about how he feels about James Dillion’s possible release.

