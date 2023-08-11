The Indo Daily: Romance monster (Part 2) From catfisher to real-life stalker, how Philip O’Shea got caught

Philip O’Shea got an eight-year sentence for blackmailing 29 women online.

Philip O’Shea was initially charming when he contacted vulnerable women online.

He was a friend, a flatterer, someone who could help.

But his true intentions emerged very quickly – he was a cruel catfisher who forced women to send him compromising pictures.

And it didn’t stop there.

In this episode, Sharon O’Neill tells Ciarán Dunbar how O’Shea went from online harassment to real-life stalking, and how he eventually got caught.