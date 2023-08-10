The Indo Daily: Romance monster (Part 1) ‘Evil’ catfisher threatened dozens of women – just for kicks
Philip O’Shea is a prolific online predator who lurked behind fake profiles to ensnare his victims.
First coming across as charming, friendly and flirty, he soon would force victims to send him compromising pictures of themselves, blackmailing them not for money but for his own satisfaction. In one case, he threatened one terrified victim with a bullet in the head from the New IRA if she didn’t do as he demanded.
Sharon O’Neill tells Ciarán Dunbar how he managed to fool so many victims into thinking he could be a friend.