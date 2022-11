The Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) sold more than €40,000 worth of fine art from An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath

Bread baking to backbiting - the Irish Countrywomen’s Association has been a backbone of Irish life Since its foundation in 1910. Now a series of allegations about corporate governance has cast a shadow over the organisation and reveals a series of rows that have been cooking for years.

The Indo Daily: Rolling pins at dawn — How controversy has engulfed the Irish Countrywomen's Association

Host Fionnán Sheehan is joined by Irish Independent News Correspondent Ellen Coyne to look at troubled times in the ICA.

