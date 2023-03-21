The Indo Daily: Richard Curran - I warned of a property crash in 2007, will it happen again?

He warned us of a property crash in 2007 and people didn’t listen to him.

Now with house prices already at Celtic Tiger prices again, coupled with the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and the troubled Credit Suisse being bailed out – Fionnán Sheahan asks Richard Curran - Independent and Sunday Independent journalist and presenter of ‘The Business’ on RTE Radio 1 - if we are headed towards another global crisis.

And what will a new global crisis look like for a new generation?

Plus, we also ask the burning question - is now the right time to buy a house?