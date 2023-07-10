The Indo Daily: Rehabilitating RTÉ – Can Kevin Bakhurst rebuild trust in the state broadcaster?

Kevin Backhurst meets the media on his first day as RTE director-general. Picture Mark Condren

After weeks of controversy at RTÉ, the new Director General Kevin Bakhurst took over the reins at the state broadcaster.

On his first day on the job, he announced the standing down of the executive board and the introduction of a new leadership board to bring RTÉ forward.

Bakhurst has also expressed his intention to establish a register of interests for both RTÉ staff and contractors and will oversee real change in the culture at the national broadcaster.

