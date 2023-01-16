The trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the gangland murder of David Byrne resumed last week. In a 'curious development', a prisoner came forward and made a jailhouse confession claiming that he was the Regency Hotel shooter – not Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

The Indo Daily: Regency trial latest ⁠— the future facing Jonathan Dowdall in witness protection

The inmate, who is from Dublin and is serving a sentence for a serious crime, is believed to have made the admission directly to a senior prison official.

Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams tells The Indo Daily about the latest from the trial and the future facing Jonathan Dowdall in witness protection.