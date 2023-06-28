The Indo Daily: Rebellion Extinct? Prigozhin, Putin, and power grabs

When Russia's notorious mercenary leader, Yevgency Prigozhin, held the world's attention over a 24-hour-period last weekend when they marched on Moscow.

But the military coup that played out across social media never transpired with Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, mediating on President Putin's behalf with a guarantee that Prigozhin would be allowed flee Russia without consequences.

However, the narrative that has followed is one of Nato's concerns, Ukraine's bid to reclaim more land, and ongoing speeches from Putin about the rogue attack. Nevertheless, his words have done little to dispel commentary that Russia is now at its weakest on the world stage.

So, what does this mean for Putin's presidency? Were the weekend's events to Ukraine's benefit? And is Prigozhin a dead man walking? Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at DCU.