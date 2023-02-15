The Indo Daily: Rebel, renegade and rabble-rouser — the many controversies of Mick Wallace

From TD to MEP, the t-shirt wearing, long-haired Wexford man has never shied from his beliefs — however unpopular or unconventional.

Seen as something of a renegade at the European Parliament for his opinions on the war on Ukraine, Nato, and the US, Mick Wallace is causing confusion again, this time where his financial interests are concerned after a TikTok video alluded to ownership of wine bars which are not registered as interests.

On today’s episode of The Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent, John Downing, to look at the life and times of Mick Wallace, and what political aspirations may lie beyond Brussels.