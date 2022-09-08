| 15.7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Queen Elizabeth - Her life, legacy and relationship with Ireland

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest serving British monarch with 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years of age.

What follows now is 10 days of royal protocols and mourning for the British public which will culminate in her funeral.

In this special episode of the Indo Daily we look back on the life and times of Queen Elizabeth and how it impacted on Irish life over the decades.

Host Denise Calnan is joined by Irish Independent political journalist, John Downing, and Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden.

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

