The Adidas Al Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

From now until the 18th of December, football fans will be glued to their TVs to watch Qatar's hosting of the World Cup play out.

But from the very first announcement that Qatar had secured the chance to stage the global sporting event, it has been linked to serious human rights issues concerning attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community and underpaid and overworked migrant workers.

While Qatar is dominating the headlines, the World Cup in itself is no stranger to controversies over the year, from unpopular choices in who hosts, to behind-the-scenes bribes and corruption.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent's football correspondent, Dan McDonnell, to revisit some of the bigger scandals to rock the World Cup over the decades, and find out what we can expect from Qatar 2022.