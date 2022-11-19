| 4.7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Qatar-strophe ⁠— the FIFA World Cup 2022, its new controversies, and old scandals

The Adidas Al Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

Close

The Adidas Al Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The Adidas Al Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The Adidas Al Rihla, the official match ball of the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

From now until the 18th of December, football fans will be glued to their TVs to watch Qatar's hosting of the World Cup play out.

But from the very first announcement that Qatar had secured the chance to stage the global sporting event, it has been linked to serious human rights issues concerning attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community and underpaid and overworked migrant workers.

While Qatar is dominating the headlines, the World Cup in itself is no stranger to controversies over the year, from unpopular choices in who hosts, to behind-the-scenes bribes and corruption.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent's football correspondent, Dan McDonnell, to revisit some of the bigger scandals to rock the World Cup over the decades, and find out what we can expect from Qatar 2022.

The Indo Daily: Qatar-strophe ⁠— the FIFA World Cup 2022, its new controversies, and old scandals

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy