| 5.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Putin’s war -how the Russian dictator’s invasion of Ukraine has woken up sleepy Ireland and complacent Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP) Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Vladimir Putin is pushing on with his war in Ukraine and has raised fears it could escalate into a full-scale nuclear conflict. With European sanctions biting, could the war in Ukraine result in Putin’s downfall?

With European sanctions biting, could the war in Ukraine result in Putin’s downfall?

Host Fionnán Sheahan speaks to John O’Brennan, Jean Monnet Professor of European Integration, about how the war is reshaping Europe.

And a Ukranian woman living in Dublin about talks about her fears for her family, including her brother who is fighting in the war.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy