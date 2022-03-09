French authorities have seized the yacht linked to Igor Sechin, a Putin ally who runs Russian oil giant Rosneft. Picture by Douane Francaise

Who are the Russian oligarchs facing UK, US, and European sanctions as their country wages war in Ukraine, and just how lavish are their lifestyles? The Indo Daily finds out.

From super yachts to sports teams, prime London properties to exclusive private school education, Russia's billionaire businessmen have become synonymous for their outlandish spending and obscene wealth.

But attempts to hit them where it hurts is underway as the UK, US, and European impose sanctions on the ultra-rich as their country wages war in Ukraine.

But just who are these oligarchs and how lavish are their lifestyles? The Indo Daily finds out.

The Indo Daily: Putin's plutocrats - the vulgar world of Russia's oligarchs

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Richard Curran, Irish Independent and Sunday Independent columnist, and journalist Jason Corcoran.



