It’s been a long time coming for the victims of R Kelly, but the disgraced singer has at last been sentenced by a New York court to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans. He faces a second federal trial in Illinois.

How did the once celebrated Chicago singer fall into such disgrace? Why has it taken so many decades to bring justice to his victims? And what now for those who have survived abuse at the hands of R Kelly?

The Indo Daily: Predator – The R Kelly Story

On this episode of the Indo Daily, e3 presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent feature writer, John Meagher.