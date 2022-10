After plunging the pound with a disastrous mini budget, Downing Street has now reversed plans to scrap the 45pc top rate of tax.

But the crisis has put the necks of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on the line after just four weeks.

The Indo Daily: Poundland – Can a budget u-turn from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng save the sterling’s downfall?

The Indo Daily finds out more about the man behind the UK’s budget and the impact in Ireland of the economic fallout.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by guests Donal O'Donovan and Enda Brady.