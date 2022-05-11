For the first time in Northern Ireland’s one hundred and one year history, Sinn Féin is the biggest party. With talk of border polls, the Indo Daily asks if the question of a united Ireland is closer than ever?

Sinn Féin achieved a historic result in the Northern Ireland elections, and are now the biggest party for the first time in Northern Ireland’s century-long history.

The Alliance Party having a good election run also brings a new dimension to the political dynamics at Stormont. But what does all of this mean for the political future in Ireland?

Will a border poll happen sooner rather than later and is it time for a serious discussion on a united Ireland?

The Indo Daily: Poll position - Are we closer than ever to a united Ireland?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political writer, John Downing, and producer and presenter of the Belfast Telegraph’s new podcast, the BelTel, Ciarán Dunbar.