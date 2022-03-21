The Indo Daily: Politically Incorrect – Goofs, gaffes and #gates

When they get their tongues twisted, politicians can appear out of touch, clueless or downright incompetent.

Recently Junior minister Seán Fleming sparked reaction when he said people should shop around instead of “complaining” about the rising cost of living. He said that if people “make an effort they can save a lot of money”.

The Minister later apologised for his comments, but he is not the first politician to put their foot in it.

Host Fionnan Sheehan is joined by Irish Independent political correspondents Senan Molony and Gabija Gataveckaitė to talk about the great political gaffes of our time.