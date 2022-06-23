| 15.2°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Playing Dirty - Irish politicians go low as attacks get more personal

Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty

Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty

Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty

Last week Tanaiste Leo Varadkar locked horns with Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty in an exchange that had the nation both shocked and entertained.

Yesterday the Tánaiste said for his own mental health that “every now and then” he has to snap back and “you have to stand up to bullies”.

But was this war of words an isolated incident or an indication of a new nasty streak in Irish politics?

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Hugh O’Connell, political correspondent with the Irish and Sunday Independent and Dr Jennifer Kavanagh Lecturer in Law at the Southeast Technological University.

The Indo Daily: Playing Dirty - Irish politicians go low as attacks get more personal

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy