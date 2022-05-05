The Indo Daily: Playing Detective – Wagatha Christie and the long-running Rooney Vardy feud

October 9th 2019, Colleen Rooney – wife of football superstar Wayne Rooney – opens her Instagram and posts 216 words that would unleash hell on her one-time friend Rebakah Vardy.

The lengths Coleen Rooney went to uncover who might be leaking stories about her to the British press are now legendary and have garnered the name ‘Wagatha Christie’.

Monday will see both Rooney and Vardy come face to face in a court case that will have A-List witnesses, bizarre revelations and an outcome that could have long lasting legal implications for social media companies.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Sunday Independent journalist Sarah Caden.