Last week a senior Russian military official heavily involved in funding Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine reportedly plummeted 16 storeys to her death in St Petersburg.

The body of Marina Yankina was found on the pavement below an apartment building in the city’s Kalininsky district last Wednesday.

She is the second senior military official to die last week in circumstances reportedly deemed a suicide by authorities.

The Indo Daily: Picked off, poisoned and pushed — how Putin's enemies meet their untimely end

In the year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s grip on power has come under sharper focus, along with the tactics he uses to deal with dissenters.

Jason Corcoran Freelance Journalist and Russia Analyst says: 'They have a whole array of methods to take out people, and we've seen the full armoury ever since Putin's been in power. The likely tactics are a bullet to the neck, they're pushing you out of a window, pushing you down the stairs. Or, I mean, the more expensive variance is employing Novichok or polonium 210