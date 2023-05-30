The Indo Daily: Phillip Schofield scandal – 'Unwise but not illegal', but will ITV's morning show survive the fallout of his affair?

Phillip Schofield's admission to an affair with a much younger employee on This Morning has opened up a whole new discussion around the ITV show's working environment. The Indo Daily finds out more. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Mel Finn.

For weeks now, ITV’s This Morning has been the subject of much speculation with allegations of bickering between the show’s anchor presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But things took a far more serious turn last Friday when Schofield admitted to “lying” about an affair with a much younger employee on This Morning in a lengthy statement published by the Daily Mail.

Now rows have erupted between him and former presenter of the show, Eamonn Holmes, who has claimed there was a "cover-up" at ITV over Schofield's behaviour. With so many questions raised in the aftermath of Scholfield’s confession, is this the end for This Morning, and will more resignations follow at ITV?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent entertainment correspondent, Mel Finn, to hear more.