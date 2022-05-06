The Indo Daily: Period pain – Is menstruation having a moment?

The evolution of attitudes towards periods has changed significantly since the 1970s and 1980s adverts of deliriously happy women in white marvelling at their slick new sanitary products.

Instead, we have a better understanding of the havoc the monthly menstruation has on some women's lives, including the millions upon millions of women who have no access to tampons or towels.

So, when golfer Lydia Ko left an interviewer stuck for words when responding how her 'time of the month' was reason why she required her physio during a game, it struck a chord.

Why are periods still an uncomfortable topic for some, and how can we encourage a more open debate about them?

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Irish Independent features writer Tanya Sweeney to mull over menstruation and call time on any associated taboo. Period.