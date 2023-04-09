The Indo Daily: Peace at last? 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement

British Prime Minister Tony Blair and An Taoiseach Bertie Ahern signed the Good Friday Agreement as the co-guarantors of the accord.

It was a moment of historic potency - Northern Ireland's politicians in agreement to find peace.

Now, 25 years on, the Belfast Agreement is being celebrated for its milestone birthday with politicians from home and abroad recalling their own memories from that time, including Bill Clinton, the former US president, describing it "a miracle" that the agreement survived Brexit.

But for those of us living here, has the Agreement achieved what it set out to do?

In today's episode of the BelTel, presenter Ciarán Dunbar is joined by solicitor and commentator, Sarah Creighton, and political scientist and commentator, David McCann, both of which grew up in the society it created, while Andrew Madden, Belfast Telegraph reporter, explains what the agreement actually set out.