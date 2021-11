John Traynor, who died last week, told John Gilligan of Veronica’s movements on the day she was shot dead

Last week notorious criminal John Traynor died.

The drug trafficker was a key player in organized crime for over forty years and along with John Gilligan, Traynor was involved in the murder of Veronica Guerin.

Paul Williams tells host Fionnán Sheahan the story of the two criminals who shaped modern gangland.